VIDEO : TRUMP on 9/11: "they had bombs," America Under Attack, Fox5NY, September 11, 2001

The 9/11 Commission Chair Thomas H. Kean and Vice Chair Lee H. Hamilton wrote in their book - Without Precedent: The Inside Story of the 9/11 Commission - that they were "setup to fail".

Sen. Max Cleland (R-GA) resigned from the 9/11 Commission saying "it's a scam". Philip D. Zelikow, Executive Director of The 9/11 Commission, is an expert in myth creation.

"All the proffered evidence that America was attacked by Muslims on 9/11, when subjected to critical scrutiny, appears to have been fabricated" according to David Ray Griffin, Professor Emeritus, author of about three dozen books on theology and philosophy and more than a dozen books on 9/11 -- including the just published "Bush and Cheney: How They Ruined America and the World."

The free book "9/11 Unveiled" by Enver Masud presents a prima facie case that refutes the official account of 9/11.

18 U.S. Code § 1519 makes it a crime to destroy, alter, or falsify records in Federal investigations.

Military and Intelligence Personnel

"Scholars and professionals . . . have established beyond any reasonable doubt that the official account of 9/11 is false and that, therefore, the official 'investigations' have really been cover-up operations." -- Lt. Col. Robert Bowman, PhD, Former Director of Advanced Space Programs Development

"The 9/11 report is a joke. The question is: What's being covered up? Is it gross malfeasance, gross negligence, misfeasance?" -- Raymond L. McGovern, 27-year CIA veteran. Former Chairman, National Intelligence Estimates (NIE)

"It is as a scientist that I have the most trouble with the official government conspiracy theory, mainly because it does not satisfy the rules of probability or physics." -- Lt. Col. Karen U. Kwiatkowski, PhD, Former Political-Military Affairs Officer in the Office of the Secretary of Defense

"Your countrymen have been murdered and the more you delve into it the more it looks as though they were murdered by our government, who used it as an excuse to murder other people thousands of miles away." -- Lt. Col. Shelton F. Lankford, U.S. Marine Corps (ret) fighter pilot with 300+ combat missions

"I'm astounded that the conspiracy theory advanced by the administration could in fact be true and the evidence does not seem to suggest that's accurate." -- Col. Ronald D. Ray, U.S. Marine Corps (ret), Dep Asst Sec Defense in Reagan Admin

"No aircraft hit the Pentagon. Totally impossible! You couldn't make the turns with a 757. You couldn't fly it in over the highway. You couldn't fly it over the light poles. You couldn't even get it that close to the ground because of turbulence." -- Major Douglas Rokke, PhD, U.S. Army (ret)

"What we saw happen on that morning of September 11, 2001, was the result of a highly-compartmentalized covert operation to bring about a fascist coup in this country." -- Alan N. Sabrosky, Former Director of Studies, Strategic Studies Institute, U.S. Army War College

Pilots and Aviation Professionals

"The information provided by the NTSB does not support the 9/11 Commission Report of American Airlines Flight 77 impact with the Pentagon." -- Rob Balsamo, Commercial airline pilot (4000+ hours), Co-founder Pilots for 9/11 Truth

" . . . it would have been highly improbable that even a seasoned American test pilot, a military test pilot, could have flown a T-category, aircraft like the 757, into the first floor of the Pentagon because of a thing called Ground Effect." -- Capt. Fred Fox, Retired commercial airline pilot (33 years with AA)

"I was also a Navy fighter pilot and Air Combat Instructor, U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School, and have experience flying low altitude, high speed aircraft. I could not have done what these beginners did." -- Commander Ralph Kolstad, U.S. Navy (ret), commercial airline captain (27 years), 23,000+ total hours flown

"No Boeing 757 ever crashed into the Pentagon. No Boeing 757 ever crashed at Shanksville. . . . And no Arab hijacker, ever in a million years, ever flew into the World Trade Center." -- John Lear, Retired commercial airline pilot (19,000+ hours)

"The Pentagon was not hit by a Boeing 757. A Boeing 757 did not crash in Shanksville Pa." -- Gordon Price, Former Fighter Pilot Royal Canadian Air Force, Retired Air Canada captain

". . . sometime in the near future, it will become common knowledge that the events of 9/11 were an 'inside job' designed, engineered and committed by a very large and 'in control' rogue element within our United States federal government". -- Glen Stanish, Commercial airline pilot (15,000+ hours)

". . . an airplane that weighs 100 tons all assembled is still going to have 100 tons of disassembled trash and parts after it hits a building. There was no wreckage from a 757 at the Pentagon." -- Capt. Russ Wittenberg, Retired commercial pilot (30,000+ hours)

Engineers and Architects

"In my opinion the building WTC 7 was, with great probability, professionally demolished." -- Hugo Bachmann, Professor Emeritus, Former Chairman of the Department of Structural Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

"I have 'known' from day-one that the buildings were imploded and that they could not and would not have collapsed from the damage caused by the airplanes that ran into them." -- Daniel B. Barnum, Fellow American Institute of Architects

"The building was designed to have a fully loaded 707 crash into it. . . . I believe that the building probably could sustain multiple impacts of jetliners because this structure is like the mosquito netting on your screen door." -- Frank A. DeMartini, Architect and WTC Construction Manager

" . . . all three World Trade Center high-rise buildings, the Twin Towers and Building 7 were destroyed not by fire as our government has told us, but by controlled demolition with explosives." -- Richard Gage, Founding member Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth

"Symmetrical collapse is strong evidence of a controlled demolition. A building falling from asymmetrical structural failure would not collapse so neatly, nor so rapidly". -- David A. Johnson, B.Arch, Professor Emeritus, F.AICP

"I looked at the drawings, the construction and it couldn't be done by fire. So, no, absolutely not." -- Danny Jowenko, Proprietor, Jowenko Explosieve Demolitie B.V. (European demolition and construction company)

"Obviously it [WTC 7] was the result of controlled demolition and scheduled to take place during the confusion surrounding the day's events." -- Jack Keller, Professor Emeritus, Fellow American Society of Civil Engineers

"The 9/11 Commission Report is fatally flawed. The major conclusions of The 9/11 Commission Report, the official, conspiracy theory, are false." -- Enver Masud, Former Acting Chief Strategic & Emergency Planning, U.S. Dept of Energy, Consultant USAID and World Bank, author "9/11 Unveiled"

University Professors

"9/11, a carefully crafted ersatz-religious event, crafted by atheist neocons to dupe folks of good faith, has been exposed as a lie." -- Dr. Kevin Barrett, Co-founder Muslim-Jewish-Christian Alliance for 9/11 Truth, Host of The Kevin Barrett Show and Truth Jihad Radio

"We have found solid scientific grounds on which to question the interpretation put upon the events of September 11, 2001 by the Office of the President of the United States" -- A. K. Dewdney, Professor Emeritus, Member Scientific Panel Investigating Nine-Eleven

"Despite the absence of any visible fire at the time of collapse, the government report alleges WTC Building 7 is the first and only steel-framed high-rise building in the history of mankind to collapse simply as the result of a fire." -- David L. Griscom, PhD,Research physicist, Member Scholars for 9/11 Truth and Justice

"Muslims could not have had access to the . . . super controlled demolition blasting agent found in . . . dust samples from Ground Zero or to the buildings themselves to implant that material beforehand." -- James Hufferd, PhD, Founder 911 Truth of Central Iowa, Grassroots Coordinator of 911Truth.org

"I provide thirteen reasons for rejecting the official hypothesis, according to which fire and impact damage caused the collapse of the Twin Towers and WTC 7, in favor of the controlled-demolition hypothesis." -- Steven Jones, PhD, Former Professor of Physics, Principal Investigator U.S. DOE, Adv Energy Projects

"Truth, Ethics and Professionalism are completely lacking in the official aftermath and investigations surrounding the 911 disasters. Unfortunately we went to war predicated on lies, sustained in lies, and perpetuated in lies." -- Hamid Mumin, Ph.D., Prof. Engineer, past President of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists

" . . . this is the first time that families have been attempted to be silenced through a special fund, . . . the airlines approached members of Congress and the Senate to get their bailout and their immunity . . . starting on 9/11." -- Mary Schiavo, JD, former Professor of Aviation and Inspector General USDOT

"In my opinion the building WTC 7 was, with great probability, professionally demolished". -- Jorg Schneider, Dr hc, Professor Emeritus, Structural Dynamics and Earthquake Engineering